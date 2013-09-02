Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 123 times
(a) Showing how to use the cosine rule to find an angle.
(b) Using the sine formula to find the area of triangle ABC.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 123 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 2, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
WillEduTech
CXC Math Multiple Choice Ques (1)&(2) May 2012
In Question (1): Writing 3.14063 correct to 3 decimal places In Question (2):Expressing 0.12 as a fraction in its lowest term. Taken from CXC CSEC ...
- (0)
- FREE
WillEduTech
Constructing Angles - Part 2/4
A 60 Degree AngleConstructing an angle using a pencil, ruler and a pair of compasses.
- (0)
- FREE
WillEduTech
Constructing Angles - Part 1/4
A 30 Degree AngleConstructing an angle using a pencil, ruler and a pair of compasses.
- (0)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
LittleStreams
Geometry - New 9-1 GCSE Maths Grade 8/9 target
What’s in this pack? This pack contains 48 exam style question cards covering the new curriculum for the top grades of the new GCSE in geometry. Th...
- (13)
- $5.63
mohdamir69
IAL C34 trigonometry formulas
This is a handy sheet which contains all the required trig formulas for students doing the IAL Mathematics unit C34. The formulas which appear in t...
- (0)
- $7.04
mohdamir69
BTEC Assignments (1-3) Unit 7: Using Mathematical Calculations for Science Assignments
These are the assignment briefs of BTEC National Applied Science Unit 7: Mathematical Calculations for Science. All these assignments have been ver...
- (0)
- $11.27
New resources
ecrae
Logarithms and Trigonometry Spot the Mistake
I made this for my A Level (second year) students, to address misconceptions surrounding trigonometry, logs, natural logs and exponentials. In each...
- (1)
- FREE
alutwyche
Erica's Errors On Trigonmetric Modelling
Erica is struggling with double angle formulae, compound angle formulae - the works"! Can you help her sort out her homework and explain what ...
- (2)
- FREE
alutwyche
Erica's Errors On Trigonometric Functions
Erica is struggling with trigonometric functions this time. these questions invlolve sec, cosec and cot and Erica is struggling. Can your class hel...
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
mohdamir69
BTEC Assignments (1-3) Unit 7: Using Mathematical Calculations for Science Assignments
These are the assignment briefs of BTEC National Applied Science Unit 7: Mathematical Calculations for Science. All these assignments have been ver...
- (0)
- $11.27
Maths4Everyone
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Sine and Cosine Rule)
This carefully selected compilation of exam questions has fully-worked solutions designed for students to go through at home. This can save a lot o...
- (13)
- FREE
jwmcrobert
IB Maths SL - Topic 3 Trigonometry - Notes
Handwritten notes on topic 3 that I did for my IB students: 3.1 - Arc/Sector 3.2 - Unit Circle 3.3 - Identities 3.4 - Graphs 3.5 - Solving Trig Equ...
- (0)
- $2.82