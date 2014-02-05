This resource includes a short documentary about contemporary Frisian poet Tsead Bruinja, a video of Bruinja reciting one of his poems, “Darling no one knows about the previous lives,” with English subtitles and Bruinja reading a poem called “‘Sy wennet yn in baarnend hûs” — “She lives in a burning house.”

Read more at MovingPoems.com by visiting the link beneath the video.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 5, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades