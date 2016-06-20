This Gallery Walk makes use of graphics and text to show students the cause and effects of tsunamis. Students will be required to make observations and inferences based on the information found at each station. They will travel to 5 different locations around the world to observe images and read accounts of each historical tsunami. They will use the information gained at each station to write a conclusion determining if California is a safe place to live.



This Lesson Includes:



Interactive Worksheets with Graphic Organizers and Conclusion.



Posters for 5 Gallery Walk Stations of unique tsunami locations around the world that include text and graphics for students to make observations and inferences.



Standards



Next Generation Science Standards



HS-ESS1-5. Evaluate evidence of the past and current movements of continental and oceanic crust and the theory of plate tectonics to explain the ages of crustal rocks



HS-ESS2-2. Analyze geoscience data to make the claim that one change to Earth’s surface can create feedbacks that cause



changes to Earth’s systems.



Common Core State Standards Connections:



ELA/Literacy -

RST.11-12.1 Cite specific textual evidence to support analysis of science and technical texts, attending to important distinctions the author makes and to any gaps or inconsistencies in the account. (HS-ESS3-5)

RST.11-12.2 Determine the central ideas or conclusions of a text; summarize complex concepts, processes, or information presented in a text by paraphrasing them in simpler but still accurate terms. (HS-ESS3-5)

RST.11-12.7 Integrate and evaluate multiple sources of information presented in diverse formats and media (e.g., quantitative data, video, multimedia) in order to address a question or solve a problem. (HS-ESS3-5)

SL.11-12.5 Make strategic use of digital media (e.g., textual, graphical, audio, visual, and interactive elements) in presentations to enhance understanding of findings, reasoning, and evidence and to add interest. (HS-ESS2-4)