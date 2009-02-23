2 lesson sequence, inviting someone out using ‘tu veux’ plus the infinitive and, secondly, making excuses ‘je ne peux pas parce que je dois…’ Sits well with Expo 2. Worksheet where pupils match up friends according to the information they give about themselves in emails.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • year_8_tu_veux_venir.ppt
  • making excuses.pptx
  • on cherche des copains.pub
  • making excuses.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 23, 2009

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

ppt, 1 MB

year_8_tu_veux_venir

pptx, 317 KB

making excuses

pub, 185 KB

on cherche des copains

Report a problem

This resource is designed for UK teachers. View US version .

Categories & Grades