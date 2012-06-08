Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 47 times
Viewed 292 times
Twenty Quick Soups by Sarah Tyson Heston Rorer. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 47 times
Viewed 292 times
Other resources by this author
ProjectGutenberg
The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mob...
- (1)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub...
- (2)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin
The Origin of Species by means of Natural Selection, 6th Edition by Charles Darwin. The most definitive work done by Darwin on evolution and natura...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
InformingEducation
Updated: Peer Assessment. Classwork, exercise book, final product or model
A peer assessment task that allows pupils to assess a peer's classwork, final product or model that they have completed. It also allows peers to se...
- (17)
- $4.37
SIKLessons
Catering bundle
A selection of informative powerpoints to talk your students through a range of catering issues: culinary terms, environmental issues, food legisla...
- (0)
- $4.23
gohar_khan
Break-Even Analysis Handbook + Presentation
This is a handbook that I have produced includes the basic background information on break-even analysis and some exciting tasks for learner's to e...
- (19)
- $4.23
New resources
Virtue86
Eatwell Guide Worksheets
Great for year 7 and 8 SEN secondary school. Includes various eatwell guide activities such as matching ingredients to specific groups on the guide...
- (1)
- FREE
alexdayle09
Function and chemical properties of food fact sheets. Ideal for GCSE Food preparation and nutrition.
A3 fact sheets. Each sheet gives a definition for the functional and chemical properties of the following: 1. Raising agents 2.Carbohydrates 3.Prot...
- (1)
- $9.86
ktreen
EDUQAS GCSE Food Prep and Nutrition Y11 Tracker (1-9)
This tracker allows you to include the students names and as you enter the marks for the NEA 1 and NEA 2, it will add the two marks together and an...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
Rebecky136
KS2 MultiCultural Food Day/Lesson
Multicultural food lesson or assembly/demonstration focused on Indian and Chinese foods. Original purpose was to be used as a demonstration with pu...
- (0)
- $7.04
Rebecky136
Sensory Testing Lesson for Food Technology
A detailed powerpoint to introduce the different types of sensory testing and evaluation in Food Technology. Covers hedonic, paired comparison and ...
- (0)
- $7.04
Rebecky136
Pizza Recipe
Pizza recipe/powerpoint and end of lesson practical evaluation questions. Ideal for one hour lesson practical lessons KS3 or 4.
- (0)
- $2.82