This bundle includes all four space themed two digit addition and subtraction worksheet packets.
They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
Includes answer keys.
Each packet has space clipart decorating it.
When you buy this bundle, you will SAVE 25% or basically get one packet for free.
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
If you need any assistance, please contact me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
This was made by Ryan Nygren
If you have already purchased one of the above products, please be aware that you would be receiving the exact same product.
Cover photo by - Matthew Simantov - https://www.flickr.com/photos/msimdottv/4339697089/
Clipart:
Clipart Credits
• Shore Side Studio – Space Aliens - http://shoresidestudio.com/
• Graphics by Messare Clips & Design - found on TPT
• ￼Winchester Lambourne - found on TPT
• Miss. Chris’s Peech Room - found on TPT
￼￼Clipart created by Sara Kerr - found on TPT
￼￼Design Queen - found on TPT
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 20, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Farm Animals - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $5.99
Penguins - Powerpoint & Activities
- (2)
- $4.99
Amphibians - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $4.99
Popular paid resources
Doubles and Halves Word Problems
- (14)
- $4.23
Add and Spell PowerPoint Game
- (0)
- $4.23
Basic Facts Evaluations BUNDLE
- 4 Resources
- $11.75
New resources
Year 1 - Spring - Week 3 - Addition and Subtraction
- (1)
- $7.04
Year 1 - Spring - Week 2 - Addition and Subtraction
- (1)
- $7.04
KS2 Addition Word Problems
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Mother’s Day Maths Letters - Cards – printable activity for Maths, English, Science and more
- (0)
- $4.23
Spring Colour Coded Computation
- (0)
- $4.92
Adding Coins Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE