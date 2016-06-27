This is a packet of two digit addition math worksheets.

There are 15 pages. Each page has 20 problems divided into 2 columns.

There are...
3 pages without regrouping
3 pages of regrouping in the ones
3 pages of regrouping in the tens
3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones
3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.

Each page also has different Easter clipart decorating it.

The problems are written horizontally.

These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/

If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

They were made by Ryan Nygren.

