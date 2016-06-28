Easter Themed Two Digit Addition Worksheets.
There are 15 pages. Each page has 18 problems divided into 3 columns.
There are...
3 pages without regrouping
3 pages of regrouping in the ones
3 pages of regrouping in the tens
3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones
3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.
Each page also has different Easter clipart decorating it.
They are written vertically.
These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.
Includes answer key.
