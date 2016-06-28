Easter Themed Two Digit Addition Worksheets.



There are 15 pages. Each page has 18 problems divided into 3 columns.



There are...

3 pages without regrouping

3 pages of regrouping in the ones

3 pages of regrouping in the tens

3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones

3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.



Each page also has different Easter clipart decorating it.



They are written vertically.



These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.



Includes answer key.



All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board











