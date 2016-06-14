This is a packet of two digit addition math worksheets.

There are 15 pages. Each page has 20 problems divided into 2 columns.

There are...
3 pages without regrouping
3 pages of regrouping in the ones
3 pages of regrouping in the tens
3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones
3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.

Each page has different Halloween clipart decorating it.

The problems are written horizontally.

These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/

Credits for Clip Art and Cover Photo.

Cover Photo under ￼Creative Commons License.
By GDJ ￼found on this Open Clipart page.

Clipart is by the following.

• Teacher Karma - http://TeacherKarma.com

• Graphics, Frames and/or Backgrounds by The Enlightened Elephant - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/The-Enlightened-Elephant

• Graphics from: http://reallyfunforeveryone.blogspot.com

• Lockless Creations - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Halloween-Kids-Digital-Clip-Art-ED-1455158

• Graphics by Hugs Designs -http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/store/hugs-designs

• Clip Art Engine - http://www.clipartengine.com
• A - Sketchy – Guy – http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/store/A-Sketchy-Guy

• Creative Clips by Krista Wallden - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Krista-Wallden

• My Sweet Tater - www.mysweettater.com

• Lockless Creations http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Halloween-Kids-Digital-Clip-Art-ED-1455158

• Mrs. K's Imperfect Journey
http://mrsksimperfectjourney.blogspot.com

$3.15

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover.jpg
  • Two-Digit-Addition---Halloween-(Horizontal).zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 14, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

jpg, 186 KB

Cover

Worksheet

zip, 51 MB

Two-Digit-Addition---Halloween-(Horizontal)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades