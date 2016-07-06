This is a packet of two digit addition math worksheets.

There are 15 pages. Each page has 20 problems divided into 2 columns.

There are...
3 pages without regrouping
3 pages of regrouping in the ones
3 pages of regrouping in the tens
3 pages of regrouping in the tens and ones
3 pages of a mix of all 4 types.

Each page also has different space clipart decorating it.

The problems are written horizontally.

These can be used as extra practice, a basic assessment, math sprints, or homework.

Includes answer keys.

Here are some other two digit worksheets.
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Space (60 Pages)
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Halloween (60 Pages)
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Dinosaurs (60 Pages)
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Christmas (60 Pages)
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle (60 pages) - Ocean Themed
Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle (60 pages)

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/

Credits for Clip Art and Cover Photo.

Cover Photo under ￼Creative Commons License.
By Brenda Clarke ￼found on this Flickr page - https://www.flickr.com/photos/brenda-starr/3727579805/

Clip Art
• Shore Side Studio – Space Aliens - http://shoresidestudio.com/

• Graphics by Messare Clips & Design @ http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Messare-Clips-And- Design  

• Clipart created by Sara Kerr - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Planet-and-Space-Clip-Art-755183

• Design Queen - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Space-Clipart-Free-1260153

• Winchester Lambourne - http://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Store/Winchester-Lambourne

• Miss. Chris’s Peech Room - https://www.teacherspayteachers.com/Product/Space-GirlSpace-Boy-CLIPART-and-then-some-1738699

$3.15

Buy nowSave for later
  • Two-Digit-Cover.jpg
  • No-Regrouping-(B).jpg
  • Regrouping-in-Ones-and-Tens-(A).jpg
  • Regrouping-in-Tens-(A).jpg
  • Two-Digit-Addition---Space-(Horizontal).zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 6, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

jpg, 175 KB

Two-Digit-Cover

Poster

jpg, 103 KB

No-Regrouping-(B)

Poster

jpg, 138 KB

Regrouping-in-Ones-and-Tens-(A)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades