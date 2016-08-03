Two-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 pages (Vertical)
This is a packet of 15 two-digit worksheets.
Each page has a different back to school clipart decorating it.
They include...
3 pages without regrouping.
5 pages of regrouping the ones.
2 pages of regrouping with a zero in the ones place.
5 pages of a mix of all of the above.
They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
Includes answer keys.
All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/
If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
They were made by Ryan Nygren.
Credits for Clip Art and Cover Photo.
Cover Clipart by Sammo241 @ https://openclipart.org/detail/172175/school-days
Clipart Credits:
• Sammo241 - https://openclipart.org/user-detail/sammo241
• Fonts 4 Teachers - http://tpt-fonts4teachers.blogspot.com/
• Digital Graphics by Bobbi Johnston - found on TPT.
• REVIDEVI - found on TPT.
• Watson Works - found on TPT.
• Cara’s Creative Playground - found on TPT.
• Irene’s Doodles - found on TPT.
• L.E. Designs - found on TPT.
• Rebecca B Designs – found on TPT.
• Gramma Elliot Clipart - found on TPT.
• Infinite Possibilities - found on TPT.
• From the Pond – www.fromthepond.com OR http://frompond.blogspot.com
• Oh So Cute O’Flaherty Clipart - found on TPT.
• Teacher to Teacher Clipart - found on TPT.
• Namely Original Clipart - http://namelyoriginal.blogspot.com/
• Ron Leishman - found on TPT.
• Public Domain Clipart - http://www.pdclipart.org/
• WP Clipart - http://www.wpclipart.com/browse.html
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 3, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Farm Animals - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $5.99
Penguins - Powerpoint & Activities
- (2)
- $4.99
Amphibians - PowerPoint & Activities
- (0)
- $4.99
Popular paid resources
Year 1 Easter End of Term Activity Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $9.85
Valentine's Day Activity Pack Maths and Literacy
- (1)
- $5.63
Royal Wedding Bundle of fun activities and investigations
- 10 Resources
- $34.51
New resources
Diamond Jubilee money game
- (9)
- FREE
Updated resources
Saint Patrick's Day Math Worksheets
- (0)
- $3.25
Chinese New Year Co-Ordinate Game - Zodiac Animal Theme
- (1)
- $3.52
Year 1 Easter End of Term Activity Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $9.85