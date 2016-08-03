Two-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 pages (Vertical)

This is a packet of 15 two-digit worksheets.

Each page has a different back to school clipart decorating it.

They include...

3 pages without regrouping.
5 pages of regrouping the ones.
2 pages of regrouping with a zero in the ones place.
5 pages of a mix of all of the above.

They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.

Includes answer keys.

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/

If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

They were made by Ryan Nygren.

