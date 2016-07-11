Two-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 pages (Horizontal)

This is a packet of 15 two-digit worksheets.

Each page has a different Easter clipart decorating it.

They include...

3 pages without regrouping.
5 pages of regrouping the ones.
2 pages of regrouping with a zero in the ones place.
5 pages of a mix of all of the above.

They can be used as extra practice, math sprints, homework, or basic assessments.

Includes answer keys.

All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/

If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

They were made by Ryan Nygren.

