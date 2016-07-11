Two-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 pages (Horizontal)
This is a packet of 15 two-digit worksheets.
Each page has a different Easter clipart decorating it.
They include...
3 pages without regrouping.
5 pages of regrouping the ones.
2 pages of regrouping with a zero in the ones place.
5 pages of a mix of all of the above.
They can be used as extra practice, math sprints, homework, or basic assessments.
Includes answer keys.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
