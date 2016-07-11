Two-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 pages (Vertical)



This is a packet of 15 two-digit worksheets.



Each page has a different Easter clipart decorating it.



They include...



3 pages without regrouping.

5 pages of regrouping the ones.

2 pages of regrouping with a zero in the ones place.

5 pages of a mix of all of the above.



They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.



Includes answer keys.



