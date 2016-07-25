Two-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 pages (Horizontal)



This is a packet of 15 two-digit worksheets. They include



3 pages without regrouping.

5 pages of regrouping the ones.

2 pages of regrouping with a zero in the ones place.

5 pages of a mix of all of the above.



They can be used as extra practice, homework, math sprints, or basic assessments.



Includes answer keys.



Here are some other two digit worksheets.

Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Space (60 Pages)

Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Halloween (60 Pages)

Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Dinosaurs (60 Pages)

Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle - Christmas (60 Pages)

Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle (60 pages) - Ocean Themed

Two Digit Addition and Subtraction Worksheet Bundle (60 pages)



All my math worksheets can be found on this Pinterest Board - https://www.pinterest.com/ryannygren/math-worksheets-for-kids/



If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com



These were made by Ryan Nygren.