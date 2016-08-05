Two-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 pages (Horizontal)



This is a packet of 15 two-digit worksheets.



Each page has a different ocean creature swimming around.



They include...



3 pages without regrouping.

5 pages of regrouping the ones.

2 pages of regrouping with a zero in the ones place.

5 pages of a mix of all of the above.



They can be used as extra practice, homework, math sprints, or as basic assessments.



Includes answer keys.



If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com



These were made by Ryan Nygren.



The cover photo's attribution link is here by Karunakar Rayker - wildxplorer -http://www.flickr.com/photos/krayker/2117746551/in/photolist-4e91gz-4ecWnQ-4ed369-4h2oSP-4pnxQL-4wjbUi-4zuYFn-4SWBG3-4T21WU-4TtR84-4V8Mzz-4YxXoA-5524vp-5cXyMb-5nKBfK-5qXUGe-5qXUMx-5qXUXz-5r3f85-5r3fnG-5BcuVe-5ETfEK-5FYBsv-5FYByv-5LVMJ8-5MZfkm-5TLFMT-5V99HE-5ZHGS6-61JvYi-645GKB-645H24-645Kpa-649YBU-68Tv9X-69YNnC-6bGYCG-6dGBUp-6hpLQC-6hJJgC-6mfhax-6v6FRH-6y5SHN-6EoD1K-6HxCS9-6NCjoY-6XpPJL-74RTZU-75rSs1-76EBg1-78crZL/