Two-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 pages (Vertical)
This is a packet of 15 two-digit worksheets.
Each page has a different Valentine's Day clipart decorating it.
They include...
3 pages without regrouping.
5 pages of regrouping the ones.
2 pages of regrouping with a zero in the ones place.
5 pages of a mix of all of the above.
They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.
Includes answer key.
Each page comes with an answer key.
If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com
They were made by Ryan Nygren.
