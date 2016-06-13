Two-Digit Subtraction Math Worksheets - 15 pages (Vertical)

This is a packet of 15 two-digit worksheets.

Each page has a different Valentine's Day clipart decorating it.

They include...

3 pages without regrouping.
5 pages of regrouping the ones.
2 pages of regrouping with a zero in the ones place.
5 pages of a mix of all of the above.

They are great for a quick assessment, extra practice, math sprints, or homework.

Includes answer key.

Each page comes with an answer key.

If you need any assistance, please email me at r_nyg@yahoo.com

They were made by Ryan Nygren.

Cover PPT Template: by - free-power-point-templates - www.fppt.info
Clipart:
• graphics by Mrs. Naufal’s Nook - found on TPT
• Laura Strickland - www.whimsyclips.com
• Skill-Seeking Adventures 2015 - found on TPT
• Some graphics were designed and created by Anchor Me Designs - https://www.etsy.com/shop/AnchorMeDesigns
• Graphics by Heidi Babin – The Doodle Oven - http://thedoodleoven.com/
• Jewel Pastor - some images copyrighted by Jewel Pastor - found on Teachers Notebook
• Shelley Bean Designs - found on TPT
• One Teacher’s Adventures - found on TPT
Teachers-Adventures - www.oneteachersadventures.blogspot.ca
• Whimsy Clips - Laura Strickland Site: www.whimsyclips.com Also: TpT,
Pinterest, Facebook, Etsy Blog: Whimsy Clips Blog Contact: contact@whimsyclips.com
• Through the Eyes of a Child - found on TPT
• Anchor Me Designs - www.anchormedesigns.com
• Happy Edugator - found on TPT
• Jennifer Heir Designs - www.earlylearningideas.com
• Sonyadehartdesigns - http://www.sonyadehartdesign.com/
• Graphics From the Pond http://frompond.blogspot.com
• Graphics by The Hazel Owl found on TPT
• Graphics by Messare Clips & Design @ found on TPT
• Paula Kim Studio @ www.PaulaKimStudio.com
• Glitter Meets Glue @ www.glittermeetsglue.com
• Creative Clips by Krista Wallden @ www.kevinandamanda.com
• KB-Konnected @ www.kbkonnected2.blogspot.com or www.kbkonnected.tumblr.com
• Teacher’s Gumbo @ http://teachersgumbo.blogspot.com/
• Graphics by: For His Glory @ http://forhisglorygraphics.blogspot.com/
• Teaching 4 Real @ www.teaching4real.com
• Teaching for Fun @ found on TPT
• Original artwork by Resale Clipart @ http://resaleclipart.com/
• Teacher’s Toolkit Design @ http://www.teacherstoolkitblog.com/
• Artifex Graphics @ http://artifexgraphics.blogspot.com.es/
• Teaching in the Tongass @ http://tongassteacher.blogspot.com/
• Nastaran found on Teachers Notebook
• KPM Doodles - found on Teachers Notebook
• Mrs. Pechan’s Class @ http://www.mrspechan.com/

$3.15

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover.jpg
  • Two-Digit-Subtraction-Valentine's-Day-(Vertical).zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 13, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Poster

jpg, 84 KB

Cover

Worksheet

zip, 84 KB

Two-Digit-Subtraction-Valentine's-Day-(Vertical)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades