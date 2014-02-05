This resource includes a video by Portuguese artist Bruno Gaspar illustrating a tanka by Ono no Komachi and a short film by Bryan Lacey. The interplay between the classical Japanese poem and modern folk/country song certainly creates an interesting mood, and one worlds away from the original court milieu.

Read more at MovingPoems.com by visiting the link beneath the video.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 5, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades