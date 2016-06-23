Product Description

This fully editable Lab Station on Types of Bonds and Intermolecular Forces is meant to get your students out of their seats and engaged in the content. Each station not only offers a unique opportunity to test your students knowledge (offer an opinion, answer questions based on a video or reading, draw, etc.), but also provides a fantastic learning opportunity where your kids are learning through assessment. Each station comes with a description card while some also contain more detailed instructions, a reading, questions to answer, etc. Students are equipped with a recording sheet (passport) to write their answers. There is almost no prep for you. Simply print the cards, lay them out around the room and you're all set. An answer key is also provided where applicable.



This activity is a wonderful complement to my Types of Chemical Bonds Lesson package as well as my Intermolecular Forces Lesson package



This lab activity covers:

- Molecular Compounds

- Ionic Compounds

- Hydrogen Bonds

- Intermolecular Forces

- Intramolecular Forces



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



How do the Lab Stations work? Each station is specially designed to be a unique complement to the material while at the same time, provide a valuable learning experience. Below is an overview of how each station works. In your activity, each will be tailored to the specific content.



Station 1: Get Hands-On – using their creative skills, students are required to draw or build.



Station 2: Research – using a classroom computer or their own device, students must research a specific question/issue surrounding the topic.



Station 3: Explain yourself – students write down an opinion to a question in paragraph form.



Station 4: Rest Station - students can use this time to catch up on work they didn't have time to complete at a previous station or prepare themselves for an upcoming one.



Station 5 - Applicability reading – students read a short passage from an article, website, etc. which directly connects the classroom content to a real life application.



Station 6: Test your knowledge – students answer 5 multiple choice questions then provide a written explanation for how/why they came to their conclusions.



Station 7: Learn from the expert – using a classroom computer or their own device, students must watch a short video clip and answer the associated questions. They may stop, rewind and restart as often as they like during the time frame.



Station 8 - Rest Station.



Station 9: Become the question master – Students must create 2 multiple-choice questions, 2 true/false questions and 1 short answer question. Students must also supply the answers.