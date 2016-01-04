MUSIC VIDEO DESCRIPTION

Skateboards, mountain climbing, billiards… I love this stuff, and that's why I put it all into this song about triangles that is filled with real-world connections. We see triangles all around us, so it was easy to make this song especially relevant to the lives of students.



Learn how to classify triangles by their sides (scalene, isosceles, & equilateral) and by the angles (acute, obtuse, & right) in this ridiculously catchy rock song.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JQUTVgT9RXY



• Animated music video [HD Download]

Our flagship product. Each takes 250+ hours to write & animate.



• Lyric sheet for singing along

Your students can sing along as the music video plays.



• Fill in the blanks/cloze (lyrics w/ some missing words)

After they watch the video, they master the math vocabulary by filling in the missing words.



• Double sided worksheet with word problems

Well thought-out questions and word problems which challenge critical thinking skills.



• Extra drills printable

Early Finishers - Not So Fast! Straightforward math problems to move towards mastery.



• HW sheet

Video-Aligned homework that maintains the style and format of the animated video.



• Colorful Digital Poster/Anchor Chart

High-Resolution posters/anchor charts print on multiple 8.5 x 11 sheets. A how-to video guides you through assembly.



• Math Game!

Reinforce learning topics with a fun math game that can be played in small groups or as a whole class.



• Short quiz/exit slip to check for understanding

When activity is complete, check for concept mastery with short quiz.



• Answer Key

Detailed answer key. Rest-assured, all answers are double and triple-checked for accuracy.



• High Quality Song File

Get the song on a high quality MP3 file and play the song during break or lunch.



• Clear Lesson Plan Sheet Illuminating Classroom Best Practice:

Get my personal recommendations for how to introduce the material and set-up the lesson as I do in class.



