This resource consists of a large question set --more than 100 questions!-- that will engage student interest about the U.S. Constitution. How? Through scenarios when possible! In this way, students are asked to *apply* government knowledge, not just recite it. For example, instead of rattling off the list of requirements to be eligible for President, students are presented with brief life histories and asked which of the people described are actually eligible.



Articles I, II, and III are all treated separately so that you can discuss a portion of the Constitution and then have a quiz or review session, knowing that the questions at your fingertips are specific to JUST the article under study.



When you have finished reading/discussing the Constitution with your class, you can combine all the Examview banks into one test for a final assessment!



All questions are True/False/Yes/No or Multiple Choice, and many of them are "scenario" questions that students find intriguing... for example: "You are a Senator. During your term of office, Congress creates a new job: deputy undersecretary for labor relations with Indonesia. Once you leave the Senate, can you take this job?"



The information in the Constitution is thus personalized -- scenario questions strive to demonstrate applications of the rules the government must follow.



This question set covers the original Constitution only, meaning Articles I-VII. It does not cover any of the amendments. I treat those separately because in my class, we take a close look first at the Constitution as originally conceived, and when we thoroughly understand THAT, then we look at how time and circumstances have contributed to the amendment process. Articles IV-VII are treated together since each one is relatively short compared to the first three articles.



In this download, you will get:

-- 40 questions on Article I and the Preamble

-- 27 questions on Article II

-- 15 questions on Article III

-- 46 questions on Articles IV-VII.





You will receive all the questions in several formats, the better to match your teaching style, available technology, and your instructional needs:



