Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 139 times
In this video from University College London Professor Michael Worton, Vice-Provost (Academic and International), highlights a few key points of UCL's new Manifesto for Learning and Teaching.
Created: Feb 13, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
