Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Harriet Beecher Stowe (exerpt)

Task:
1. Identify Point of View Whose point of view is reflected in this selection?
2. Demonstrate Reasoned Judgment How accurately could a white northern woman portray the feelings of an enslaved person being auctioned? What parts of her story might have been written differently by someone who had been enslaved?
3. Create: re-write the story from the view of an enslaved individual

