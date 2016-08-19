Uncle Tom’s Cabin by Harriet Beecher Stowe (exerpt)



Task:

1. Identify Point of View Whose point of view is reflected in this selection?

2. Demonstrate Reasoned Judgment How accurately could a white northern woman portray the feelings of an enslaved person being auctioned? What parts of her story might have been written differently by someone who had been enslaved?

3. Create: re-write the story from the view of an enslaved individual