Product Description

This 3-DAY, 39 slide uniform acceleration lesson package overviews Acceleration including the process of Speeding up and Slowing Down and compares Uniform vs. Nonuniform Acceleration. It looks at Average Acceleration, Graphing Constant Acceleration (P-T, V-T and A-T graphs) and The Big 5 Acceleration Equations. There are many opportunities for students to test their knowledge through "Check Your Understanding" slides with the teacher version containing the answers. There are 2 videos embedded in the PowerPoint. Simply start the slideshow and click the image and it will open in your browser. The PowerPoint contains diagrams, examples and explanations. It includes the lesson (student and teacher versions of the PowerPoint) and a student lesson handout as a word document which follows the PowerPoint.



Included in the lesson package is:



- The teacher version of the PowerPoint

- The student version of the PowerPoint

- 2 videos embedded into the PowerPoint

- Student lesson handout



In order, the lesson covers:

- Acceleration Overview

- 2 real life applications

- Speeding up and Slowing Down

- Uniform vs. Nonuniform Acceleration

- Average Acceleration

- Graphing Constant Acceleration (P-T, V-T and A-T graphs)

- The Big 5 Acceleration Equations

- Lots of practice questions with answers.



---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The student version of the PowerPoint contains multiple blanks that need to be filled in throughout the lesson. These blanks are conveniently underlined and bolded on the teacher copy. I have found this to be the most effective means of keeping my students engaged and active without having them write everything out. This also leaves more time for discussion and activities.