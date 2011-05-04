Lesson 3: Children should learn to use the contents and index pages of an atlas and to clarify their knowledge and perceptions of places.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • GeogKS3Unit1Sec3.doc
  • geo1.doc
  • geo1.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: May 4, 2011

Lesson plan

doc, 44 KB

GeogKS3Unit1Sec3

Unit of work

doc, 88 KB

geo1

Unit of work

pdf, 89 KB

geo1

Report a problem

Categories & Grades