Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 302 times
Viewed 981 times
Children should learn to research, discuss and debate a topical issue and to present a case for or against an issue in public and to vote on it.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 302 times
Viewed 981 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 18, 2011
Updated: Mar 23, 2011
Other resources by this author
QCDA_Resources
Unit 3: An island home: Where is Struay?
Lesson 1: Children should learn to identify the physical and human features of a place and how an island is different from the mainland.
- (5)
- FREE
QCDA_Resources
Unit 23: Creating a café
In this unit children learn to ask for drinks, snacks and ice creams.
- (6)
- FREE
TES PICKS
QCDA_Resources
Unit 2C: Winding up: Design and make assignment
Children should learn to identify criteria for their design, to select tools and materials and use correct vocabulary to name and describe them, to...
- (4)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
maxblackburn
What made 9/11 so shocking?
There aren't many September 11th lessons out there so here's one! The main objective is for students to gauge how 'complete' a BBC news clip is. Th...
- (7)
- $4.23
History_Geek
Suffragettes: Suffragettes + Women's History
Suffragettes: Suffragettes + Women's Rights. This hour long lesson focuses on whether the Suffragette movement was the most significant event in wo...
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
Jemmab100
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Royal Wedding.
A PowerPoint presentation about the lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It gives some historical background to and explains Harry's place in t...
- (1)
- $3.23
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Brexit Breakthrough
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (2)
- FREE
joecauldwell
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Mugabe's Resignation in Zimbabwe
An engaging current affairs activity with videos, questions and a debate. New topical activity uploaded weekly! Please email me at josephcauldwell@...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
TES Resource Team
Nelson Mandela 1918 - 2013
Resources to help teachers and students to learn about Nelson Mandela, understand South Africa’s apartheid history and follow Mandela’s journey fro...
- (0)
- FREE
BalvinderKataora
Immigration - Complete Debate Pack
Get your class involved in the immigration debate Level: Intermediate CEF rating B1+ This is a complete multi-day lesson plan for students to impro...
- (0)
- $7.04