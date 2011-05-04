Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 432 times
Viewed 929 times
Lesson 4: Children should learn to interpret weather maps and compare their information with that shown on satellite images.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 432 times
Viewed 929 times
About this resource
Info
Created: May 4, 2011
Other resources by this author
QCDA_Resources
Unit 3: An island home: Where is Struay?
Lesson 1: Children should learn to identify the physical and human features of a place and how an island is different from the mainland.
- (5)
- FREE
QCDA_Resources
Unit 23: Creating a café
In this unit children learn to ask for drinks, snacks and ice creams.
- (6)
- FREE
TES PICKS
QCDA_Resources
Unit 2C: Winding up: Design and make assignment
Children should learn to identify criteria for their design, to select tools and materials and use correct vocabulary to name and describe them, to...
- (4)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
leighbee23
Flooding
Flood response task and flooding case study Cockermouth in the Lake District, also includes a lesson on how to prepare for a flood in a group style...
- (25)
- $1.41
mullarkey
Three types of Rainfall
The objectives of the Powerpoint, animation, video and various worksheets are to identify the three different types of rainfall (frontal, convectio...
- (10)
- $4.23
TES PICKS
superdisco
Weather - Scheme of work, whole unit
Geography unit of work for KS3 Lessons include: L1 - Introduction to weather/How does weather impact the lives of people L2 - Measuring Weather L3 ...
- (5)
- 25% off$4.37$3.28
New resources
BUNDLE
whizzbangbang
300 generic lesson activities and 50 marking time-busters. Make life easy!!
BUNDLE: Create lessons in seconds with this HUGE PowerPoint of animated lesson activities. There are HUNDREDS of templates that you can over-type i...
- 3 Resources
- $8.45
kerryanne30boultby
Mystery about coastal flooding
A mystery based on the coastal floods of 2014. Students are to work in small groups to investigate the whereabouts of a missing family while invest...
- (1)
- $5.63
choare93
Air Masses in the UK
Designed for the new GCSE curriculum this lesson introduces Air masses and gets students to work out and consider the different types of UK weather...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Teachers TV
Teachers TV: Climate Change - The Impacts
This programme is aimed at pupils at the higher end of KS3, and provides an introduction to the topic of climate change at KS4. The effect of droug...
- (4)
- FREE
Teachers TV
Teachers TV: Climate Change - The Causes
This programme is aimed at pupils at the higher end of KS3, and provides an introduction to the topic of climate change at KS4. An overview of the ...
- (6)
- FREE
peterfogarty
Winter Solstice and Winter Photos - PowerPoint + Creative Writing Prompts + 31 Teaching Activities
You could look at it directly as a presentation and discuss the different activities being shown in each of photos. I have created an additional se...
- (0)
- $4.21