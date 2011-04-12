Lesson 2: Children should learn to organise themselves as a team and select and apply strategies consistently and effectively and to adapt strategies and tactics used in one game and apply them to a different one.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • PEKS3&4Unit6Sec2.doc
  • phe6.doc
  • phe6.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Apr 12, 2011

Lesson plan

doc, 39 KB

PEKS3&4Unit6Sec2

Unit of work

doc, 84 KB

phe6

Unit of work

pdf, 72 KB

phe6

Report a problem

Categories & Grades