Unit Plan for Chinese Imperialism and Revolutions- over 8+ Lesson Plans and resources
from opium wars to rise and fall of Mao Ze Dong
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Government and politics / Global politics
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Cold War
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Civil wars
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Independence movements
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Political revolutions
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Social history
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
Democracy Drop Down Day
Drop Down Day Pack - A set of 6 lessons to cover a Drop Down Day (6 hours) all about democracy, elections and voting. The Drop Down Day was put tog...
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
BUNDLE
EC_Resources
SMSC : Outstanding SMSC Bundle
Prepared especially for schools working towards establishing or maintaining outstanding SMSC, this pack contains 20 fully resourced, highly-rated, ...
- 20 Resources
- $19.58
EverythingELL
Globalization and Global Citizenship, collaborative research project unit bundle
Students will learn about globalization and then will be working collaboratively to research one problem affecting the world on a global scale, whi...
- (0)
- $20.00
New resources
ellie_mcdonald
Send My Friend to School - Primary Teachers' Pack 2017
The Send My Friend to School campaign is a UK based schools-action which brings together thousands of schools across the country to campaign for th...
- (2)
- FREE
Billied91
Human Rights Display
All 30 Human Rights in a power point ready to print off and put on wall around the classroom.
- (1)
- $2.82
foxtrotters
French Election Final Round : Macron Versus Le Pen (Lesson + student booklet)
The 1st round of the French Presidential elections is done. The French have voted for their 2 favorite candidates. They have 15 days to convince th...
- (2)
- $7.04
Updated resources
lisaf5005
World War II ESCAPE ROOM: Hitler, Holocaust, FDR, Pearl Harbor
The World War II Escape Room will take students on a secret mission around the classroom! This escape room has students decode interesting facts ab...
- (0)
- $6.25
ThoughtBox
Waste Curriculum KS5
A bespoke curriculum for KS5 on the topic of Waste. The unit contains 4 lesson plans (each lesson available in 15 minute, 30 minute or 60 minute fo...
- (0)
- $28.17
EC_Resources
The Commonwealth : Citizenship
The Commonwealth: Citizenship Resources: 1 hour PP, worksheets, clips, well differentiated, KS3/ KS4. These resources have been designed to be enga...
- (6)
- $2.82