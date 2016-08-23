Unit Plan for Chinese Imperialism and Revolutions- over 8+ Lesson Plans and resources

from opium wars to rise and fall of Mao Ze Dong

$10.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • China-imperialism-unit.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

pdf, 15 MB

China-imperialism-unit

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades