United States Presidents Clip Art. Need some PATRIOTIC clip art to decorate your seller products or classroom materials? These clip art images are perfect for all your Social Studies seller products, classroom, or projects!

This United States Presidents Clip Art set includes:
42 Presidents from George Washington to Bill Clinton

This set contains 42 high-quality COLOR United States United States President Clip Art images. Images saved at 300dpi in PNG files.

Note: Each of the individual files are labeled after each President of the United States.

TERMS OF USE:
Personal or commercial use. Copyright remains with Little Tots Learning.

This is intended for use by one teacher in one classroom. It is not to be redistributed to an entire school or district. It may not be redistributed or sold online.

If you are interested in business or personal clip art, please contact me at littletotslearning1160@gmail.com.

Enjoy!

Thanks for taking the time to stop by my store!

Ms. Blajic
Little Tots Learning

$7.43

$8.25);

(10% off)

Buy nowSave for later
  • presidents-day.jpg
  • preview-for-presidents-clip-art.pdf
  • PRESIDNT.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

jpg, 123 KB

presidents-day

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

pdf, 163 KB

preview-for-presidents-clip-art

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

zip, 493 KB

PRESIDNT

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades