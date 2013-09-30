Free
Lake Vostok is one of Antarctica’s many freshwater lakes. Despite being located in the area that registered the coldest temperature on Earth, it is not frozen.
Lake Vostok is buried beneath two and a half miles of ice. Because of the tremendous pressure, over three times that of the normal atmosphere, the lake’s water remains liquid at about twenty seven degrees.
Because Lake Vostok has been covered with ice for over twenty million years, scientists believe it may be the most pristine lake on the planet as well as the most intriguing.
Created: Sep 30, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
