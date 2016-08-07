Free
US Civil War: People from the Civil War Game is a taboo-style game about the figures - excellent for creative thinking, and definitely one of my students' favorite activities.
This free version is part of a paid version of the US Civil War People which also includes informational text and an activity related to the people included in the game.
This is a great activity to use alone or before introducing the US Civil War: Research and Role Play Project.
Use with other U.S. Civil War activities.
