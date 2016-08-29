Amendment Project

You will each be given an amendment in the US Constitution (numbering 11-27).

Your Task :
• Use the text and outside resources to study the historical debate surrounding each amendment’s passage.

• Consider arguments for and against the amendment.


• Finally present information about your amendment to the class. (day 2)

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Amendment-Project.doc

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

doc, 33 KB

Amendment-Project

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades