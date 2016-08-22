Topics Can Include:
1. Choose Two Presidential Candidates – and compare and contrast their views on the economy in relation to
a. What is their main platform
b. What is their tax policy
c. Where and how do they plan on balancing the budget? Why?
d. What will be cut? Why?
e. Policy on Health Care
f. Policy with Social Security
g. Policy with Medicare and Medicaid
h. Welfare
i. Plan with unemployment
j. Policy on Energy and the Environment
i. Oil drilling
ii. Use of coal, oil, nuclear energy, gasoline concerns
k. Military spending and wartime economies
l. Debt
m. Are they more for government involvement in economics or more hands off?
n. Who do you agree with more? Why?
o. Compare and/or contrast them to either FDR, Hoover, Keynes, Hayek, Reagan, Obama, or another economist or politician we have discussed
2. Write an essay about how :Fear and Confidence drive decision making. In doing so, discuss
a. events of the Depression
b. Wartime Economies and effect it has on the country
c. The Reagan Era
d. the 2008 Crash
e. the role of Specific Presidents and actions taken by them (be specific)
3. Write an essay either defending Obama on fixing the economy, or blaming Obama for the problems of the economy. Give specifics- cause and effect examples. In doing so make sure you discuss…
a. Causes of 2008 Crash
b. Actions taken by the President
c. Accomplishments of Obama and administration
d. Assessment of the success and/or failures
4. Which economist do you more close align with Keynes or Hayek? (Government hands on? or government hands off?) In doing so…
a. Give specific examples and meanings of what you believe
b. Cite and explain events in history where this has proven correct, AND events where the opposing view has been wrong
c. Actions by the government
d. Results of those actions
e. Why the other view is not correct
5. Globalization, is it good or bad? In doing so, you should discuss:
a. Definition and clear explanation of what Globalization is
b. History of Globalization in the US with specific examples
c. How and when US has affected other countries
d. Globalization during wartime economies
e. Issues- pros and cons of globalization pertaining to specific topics
f. Your opinion and reasons as to why
6. Other Topic of your choice…You need to discuss this with me ahead of time!
GRADING: MYP Criteria A and C
REMEMBER TO :
a. Jazzazzy- Give Background of the topic
b. Thesis Statement
c. Explain what you will be discussing without saying I,Me,My, you, etc….
d. And in each topic to….I.C.E.D… (Introduce, Cite, Explain, Done:Revert back to Thesis/central Idea)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
