US Government: Our political beginnings- Lesson plan for the Origins of Government w/ project



1. Identify the 3 basic concepts of government that influenced the English Colonies

2. Explain the Significance of English documents like the Magna Carta, the Petition of Rights, and the English Bill of Rights

3. Describe how John Locke, Thomas Hobbes, Rousseau, Voltaire and Montesquieu influences colonial rule

4. Describe the three types of colonies that the English established in North America

5. Examine how British colonial policies contributed to the growth of self-government in the colonies



Contains PPT and Notes Sheet, graphic organizers and activity where students create a pinterest based on a philospher that influenced the US