The Election of 1860 & the Road to Disunion
How the bloodshed in Kansas, and the truly awful Kansas-Nebraska Act led directly to the decrease in popularity of Stephen Douglas, the splitting of the Democratic party, and the unlikely victory of a relatively inexperienced politician from Illinois, Abraham Lincoln.
Lincoln's election would lead directly to the secession of several southern states, and thus to the Civil War
