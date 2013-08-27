The Election of 1860 & the Road to Disunion

How the bloodshed in Kansas, and the truly awful Kansas-Nebraska Act led directly to the decrease in popularity of Stephen Douglas, the splitting of the Democratic party, and the unlikely victory of a relatively inexperienced politician from Illinois, Abraham Lincoln.

Lincoln's election would lead directly to the secession of several southern states, and thus to the Civil War

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 27, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades