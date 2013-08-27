The Natives and the English

Relations between the early English colonists and the native people the encountered in the New World.

By and large, the history of the Natives and the English was not a happy one, even Thanksgiving wasn't all it&'s cracked up to be.

In this episode, youé';ll learn about Wahunsunacawh (who the English called Powhatan), his daughter Pocahontas, King Philip's (aka Metacom) War, and the Mystic Massacre.