The Seven Years War and the Great Awakening

The beginnings of the American Revolution in a video titled The Seven Years War.

John argues that the Seven Years War, which is often called the French and Indian War in the US, laid a lot of the groundwork for the Revolution.

The Seven Years war was actually a global war that went on for nine years. The French and Indian tribes were the force opposing the British

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 27, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades