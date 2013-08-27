Taxes & Smuggling - Prelude to Revolution

John Green details the roots of the American Revolution.

The Revolution did not start on July 4, 1776. The Revolutionary War didn't start on July 4 either.

The shooting started on April 19, 1775, at Lexington and/or Concord, MA. Or the shooting started with the Boston Massacre on March 5, 1770.

At least we can pin down the Declaration of Independence to July 4, 1776.