EPISODES 20-47 - Questions to Crash Course Youtube videos
The Civil War, Part I: Crash Course US History #20
The Civil War Part 2: Crash Course US History #21
Reconstruction and 1876: Crash Course US History #22
The Industrial Economy: Crash Course US History #23
Westward Expansion: Crash Course US History #24
Growth, Cities, and Immigration: Crash Course US History #25
Gilded Age Politics:Crash Course US History #26
The Progressive Era: Crash Course US History #27
American Imperialism: Crash Course US History #28
Progressive Presidents: Crash Course US History #29
America in World War I: Crash Course US History #30
Women's Suffrage: Crash Course US History #31
The Roaring 20's: Crash Course US History #32
The Great Depression: Crash Course US History #33
The New Deal: Crash Course US History #34
World War II Part 1: Crash Course US History #35
World War II Part 2 - The Homefront: Crash Course US History #36
The Cold War: Crash Course US History #37
The Cold War in Asia: Crash Course US History #38
Civil Rights and the 1950s: Crash Course US History #39
The 1960s in America: Crash Course US History #40
The Rise of Conservatism: Crash Course US History #41
Ford, Carter, and the Economic ... Crash Course US History #42
The Reagan Revolution: Crash Course US History #43
George HW Bush and the End ... War: Crash Course US History #44
The Clinton Years, or the 1990s: Crash Course US History #45
Terrorism, War, and Bush 43: Crash Course US History #46
Obamanation: Crash Course US History #47

