Donald Trump has defied all the odds and with a wave of anti-establishment sentiment gained one of the most improbable political victories in modern US history. This topic sets out what it took to win that election; the reaction of the winner and the reaction of the loser.
Interactive resource developed in prezi.
There are SMSC questions, a reading activity covering the victory and how his victory might change the world and a numeracy activity dealing with some puzzling data.
Created: Nov 11, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
- Whole school
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Citizenship / Global issues
- Citizenship / Rules, laws and justice
- Government and politics / US politics
- Personal, social and health education / About you
- Personal, social and health education / Diversity
- Whole school / Assemblies
- Whole school / Tutor time
