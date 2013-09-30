Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 39 times
Viewed 278 times
Weightlessness poses two main problems in the bathroom. The first is that an astronaut could drift away from the bowl at any time. However, there is a simple solution. The astronauts strap on thigh and foot restraints in order to go to the john!
The second dilemma is a bit more complicated. Here on earth, gravity assures that our waste falls downward, away from the body. However, under weightless conditions, body waste has the disconcerting tendency to hover close to wherever it exited the body.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 39 times
Viewed 278 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 30, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
AMomentOfScience
Sir Fleming, Penicillium & History of Antibiotics
When you take an aspirin, a decongestant, or a muscle relaxant, the drug you’re taking was probably made by a chemist combining a specific mixture ...
- (1)
- FREE
TES PICKS
AMomentOfScience
Compass - Making your own
Let’s say you’re in the Atlantic ocean sailing, and your ship goes down, all you have is a magnetic bar. How do you get home safe!? Lucky for you, ...
- (1)
- FREE
AMomentOfScience
Nylon - From Lab to Clothing
In 1927, the Du Pont chemical company invited chemist Wallace Carothers to lead a research team to invent a new synthetic material. Carothers wante...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
InformingEducation
Updated: Peer Assessment. Classwork, exercise book, final product or model
A peer assessment task that allows pupils to assess a peer's classwork, final product or model that they have completed. It also allows peers to se...
- (17)
- $4.37
Fashionlecturer
What is sustainability part 2 (focus on the fashion industry)
CONTENTS: _What is Sustainability? _ What are the key issues in our industry _ Some of the ways to solve _ Organisations and brands that are leadin...
- (0)
- $4.23
Fashionlecturer
What is sustainability? Part 1 (a look at the fashion industry)
CONTENTS: _What is Sustainability? _ What are the key issues in our industry _ Some of the ways to solve _ Organisations and brands that are leadin...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
garymcdevitt
Solidworks Projects
A range of Solidworks tutorials for Key Stage 3 pupils. Can also be used as a revison excersize with Key Stage 4 & Key Stage 5 pupils.
- (1)
- FREE
michaeloyebode
Energy Generation and Storage - Fossil Fuels, Coal, Gas, and Oil
Aim and objective: Using fossil fuels for energy generation.
- (1)
- $7.04
richardfraser
Rendering Unit booklet. 5 lessons Includes keywords, assessment and feedback
Booklet designed to build core skills. Students gain an understanding of shading, rendering, grades of pencil.
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
jukka10101
PLASTICS - GCSE Resistant Materials/Product Design/Design and Technology
GCSE level Plastics - used with my GCSE groups as a teaching aid and as revision for pupils to take. Plastics 1 - Covers; oil and the extraction, d...
- (1)
- $4.23
Fashionlecturer
What is sustainability part 2 (focus on the fashion industry)
CONTENTS: _What is Sustainability? _ What are the key issues in our industry _ Some of the ways to solve _ Organisations and brands that are leadin...
- (0)
- $4.23
Fashionlecturer
What is sustainability? Part 1 (a look at the fashion industry)
CONTENTS: _What is Sustainability? _ What are the key issues in our industry _ Some of the ways to solve _ Organisations and brands that are leadin...
- (0)
- $4.23