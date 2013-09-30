Weightlessness poses two main problems in the bathroom. The first is that an astronaut could drift away from the bowl at any time. However, there is a simple solution. The astronauts strap on thigh and foot restraints in order to go to the john!

The second dilemma is a bit more complicated. Here on earth, gravity assures that our waste falls downward, away from the body. However, under weightless conditions, body waste has the disconcerting tendency to hover close to wherever it exited the body.