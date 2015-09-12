Valentine Mythology - Cupid Candy Search. In this engaging Valentine's Day activity, students try to identify the different types of candy names used in the story about Cupid. Can be used individually, in small groups, or as a listening activity. Develop attention and have fun! Includes a handout on puns, for discussion about what a pun is, and a student activity to make a "punny" class joke book. Updated February 2015. Enjoy! - HappyEdugator
Created: Sep 12, 2015
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you.
