A simple yet fun activity to get kids up and moving. Valentine's themed counting cards that you can hide around the classroom, or use as a math center. This pack includes:

12 Heart themed number cards
1 recording sheet

Meets Common Core Standards for Kindergarten.
Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • ValentinesCountingScavengerHuntMathCenter.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 10, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 808 KB

ValentinesCountingScavengerHuntMathCenter

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades