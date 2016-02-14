Thematic unit includes:
7 pages of hands-on developmentally appropriate activities for all learning areas (Math, Science, Circle Time, Transitions, Dramatic Play area, Finger-plays, Cooking Ideas, Game Play) on Valentine's Day
Curriculum Areas Covered: Math, Science, Creative Arts, Language and Literacy, Social Studies, Physical Health and Development
Unit is aligned to the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and Connecticut's Early Learning and Development standards.
Hands-on activities using inexpensive, easy-to-find materials that emphasize learning by doing and independence.
Perfect for center-based and family/group daycare programs for toddlers and preschoolers.
All activities were developed by a veteran toddler & preschool teacher with 20 years of experience in early childhood education. Activities were carefully designed and revised over the years to meet the needs of all children.
