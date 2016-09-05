Valentine's Day Writing Centers is a fun way to introduce Valentine's Day vocabulary to your students while helping them increase their language skills. This booklet can be used at writing centers or workstations in a classroom. You can laminate the cards, then place them at different stations to help your students remember the words. Each writing center might feature one of the four different writing activities.
Another option is to hang the cards on your word wall or bulletin board and use the writing activities as daily activities that students can complete during the class period.
Included:
16 Valentine's Day word cards
4 different writing activities:
Synonyms
Valentine's Day Cinquain Poem
A Letter To Your Valentine
The Colors of Valentine's Day
All graphics are original and created by myself.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 5, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Alexander Hamilton
- (0)
- $5.50
Mother Teresa
- (0)
- $5.50
Donald Trump
- (0)
- $5.50
Popular paid resources
AQA English Language, Paper 2 Section A: Nonfiction Reading
- (23)
- $11.27
Library Challenge Cards
- (29)
- $1.41
An Introduction to Dystopian Literature
- (36)
- $7.04
New resources
Great Expectations: Pip and Estella!
- (1)
- $4.23
Great Expectations: Abel Magwitch and 19th Century Justice!
- (1)
- $4.23
New Year Resolution Worksheet-2018
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Show the world why your city is worth visiting. A collaborative blog.
- (0)
- $13.00
Writing Paper Choices & Planning Templates
- (0)
- $7.04
Easter Literacy Worksheets
- (0)
- FREE