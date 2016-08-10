This is a set of Valentine's Kids, boys and girls, for commercial and personal use. Perfect for your valentine's units. This set includes:

3 boys holding valentines
3 boys giving valentines
3 girls holding valentines
3 girls giving valentines
3 boys and girls exchanging valentines
5 blackline masters

