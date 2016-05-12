Review rational number skills with Valentine’s Day themed no prep resources!



In Valentine’s Rational Number Sort students classify rational numbers, integers, and whole numbers in a heart shaped Venn diagram then use the numbers to create a collage. The collage activity has students use skills including: prime factorization, opposite numbers, absolute value, and fraction skills.



Students practice using properties of operations in Valentine’s Rational Number Mental Math.



Student’s complete a fun solve and color activity by identifying equivalent rational numbers in different forms. Numbers are grouped in fours and students must eliminate the number that is not equivalent to the other three in Valentine’s Equivalent Rational Numbers.



In the last activity, students order positive rational numbers by connecting points within a heart.



Each of these activities is ready to go! All you need to do is download, print, and copy. The only supplies needed are pencils, markers, colored pencils, or crayons. One activity has a cut and paste option or it can be done by projecting the numbers on board. Answer keys and a teacher guide are included.