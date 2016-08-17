Venus - Order Up! Let's Learn About... Our Solar System



Welcome to a great NEW resource for your students to learn about important science topics.



Check out the FREE PREVIEW to see what is included and for more information on how it works!



This set of ORDER UP! Let's Learn About... focuses on our solar system's second planet: VENUS! Students will learn/review NINE interesting facts about this amazing planet in a hands-on and engaging format!



They make perfect small group or whole class activities! Also works great as a pre-assessment or a follow-up activity after reading/studying about the Sun, Mercury, and of course Venus.



Includes:

-ORDER UP! Let's Learn About... Student Sheet

-Work Mat

-Teacher Directions and Suggestions

- Answer Key



Thanks for stopping by!

-John, Created by MrHughes



Other Sets in this Series:

The Sun

Mercury

Venus

Earth - COMING SOON!

Mars - COMING SOON!

Jupiter - COMING SOON

Saturn - COMING SOON

Uranus - COMING SOON

Neptune - COMING SOON

Pluto - COMING SOON!

Asteroid Belt - COMING SOON!

Comets - COMING SOON



TRY A FREE SET of ORDER UP! Check it out in my store!



Visit my Blog An Educator's Life to see Order Up! in action!



Email Me with questions/concerns!



Happy Learning...

Mr. Hughes



Keywords: ORDER UP! Let's Learn About, reading, retell, ordering, sequencing, science, Venus, interesting facts, solar system



© Created by MrHughes. Use for a single classroom and/or teacher. Additional copies must be purchased if you plan to share with other teachers. No part of this resource maybe posted on a blog (personal or commercial), webpage/site, server, or other location that is accessible by multiple people. Violations of this notice are subject to the penalties of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).