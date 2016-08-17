Venus - Order Up! Let's Learn About... Our Solar System
This set of ORDER UP! Let's Learn About... focuses on our solar system's second planet: VENUS! Students will learn/review NINE interesting facts about this amazing planet in a hands-on and engaging format!
They make perfect small group or whole class activities! Also works great as a pre-assessment or a follow-up activity after reading/studying about the Sun, Mercury, and of course Venus.
Includes:
-ORDER UP! Let's Learn About... Student Sheet
-Work Mat
-Teacher Directions and Suggestions
- Answer Key
Other Sets in this Series:
The Sun
Mercury
Venus
Earth - COMING SOON!
Mars - COMING SOON!
Jupiter - COMING SOON
Saturn - COMING SOON
Uranus - COMING SOON
Neptune - COMING SOON
Pluto - COMING SOON!
Asteroid Belt - COMING SOON!
Comets - COMING SOON
