Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 771 times
An extensive collection of short audio dramas depicting the lives of Victorians, both famous and ordinary. The collection is particularly strong on the lives of children, with sections exploring children in the workplace, including working in coal mines, as chimney sweeps and in domestic service.
Historical figures portrayed include Mary Seacole and Isambard Kingdom Brunel.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 771 times
Files included (1)
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 10, 2012
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
BBCSchoolRadio
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
Download this abridgement of 'A Christmas Carol' by Charles Dickens - told in 9 x 15 minute audio episodes. Each episode is available as a transcri...
- (8)
- FREE
BBCSchoolRadio
Viking Sagas
Video animations from the BBC of some of the best-known Viking Sagas, told in a light-hearted but faithful style. Download the Teacher's Notes, the...
- (9)
- FREE
BBCSchoolRadio
Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson
Robert Louis Stevenson's classic novel of pirates and adventure is brought to life in ten short animated video episodes. Each of the episodes is ac...
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
leighbee23
Textile inventions
This lesson as a dragons den style group task, pupils worked in groups of 5 and each analysed one of the five inventions during the Industrial revo...
- (24)
- $2.11
TES PICKS
MrCMaths
History timeline for display - easily adapted
Goes from the dinosaurs through key periods of history to the present day. Use MS Word to adapt it. I have added the Stone, Bronze, Iron and Middle...
- (118)
- $5.49
leighbee23
Industrial revolution changes
Intro overview lesson on the main changes that took place during the Industrial Revolution Print off the Cards and cut them up and get pupils to pu...
- (23)
- $2.82
New resources
tlockhart3nr9
Timeline for the Socialist revolution - 'Spartacus Revolt' - Germany 1918-1919
Timeline for the Socialist revolution - 'Spartacus Revolt' - Germany 1918-1919 Key dates and significance
- (1)
- FREE
sparkle1978
Victorian Workhouses -Street Child -8 lessons
This smartboard is aimed for upper key stage 2 and links to the topic of Victorians and the workhouse life. This smartboard has over 70 slides that...
- (1)
- $16.90
sparkle1978
Street Child - Victorian Child Character Description Week Planning
This smartboard has a week's worth of lessons to support the writing a character description for the landlord in Street Child. The smartboard focus...
- (1)
- $8.45
Updated resources
BUNDLE
sfy773
The Battle of the Alamo Bundle
The Battle of the Alamo Bundle Engaging resources
- 14 Resources
- $35.22
BUNDLE
sfy773
George Washington Bundle
George Washington Bundle Engaging resources
- 8 Resources
- $19.72
BUNDLE
sfy773
Jack the Ripper Bundle
Jack the Ripper Bundle - a useful range of resources
- 6 Resources
- $16.90