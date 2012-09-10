An extensive collection of short audio dramas depicting the lives of Victorians, both famous and ordinary. The collection is particularly strong on the lives of children, with sections exploring children in the workplace, including working in coal mines, as chimney sweeps and in domestic service.

Historical figures portrayed include Mary Seacole and Isambard Kingdom Brunel.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

Files (1)

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 10, 2012

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades