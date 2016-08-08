The video analysis questions is a tri-fold brochure template that contains ten common core questions design to help your secondary students generate and focus their thoughts when watching movies or videos clips. This reusable template contains ten higher thinking level questions that going to keep your students actively engage and working independently of the content of the video . Useful for ALL content areas. Common Core standards. W.2.8, W.3.8, W.4.8, W.5.8

By Maggie’s Files!



What to do

Make two sided multiple copies for your students

Read the questions together before the video

Have the students fold the paper and make the tri-fold brochure

Have the students think and answer the questions during the video

Provide few minutes after the video to complete activities.